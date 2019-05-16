Manipur: Seven student leaders surrender to police in Catholic school fire

Seven student leaders, including the president of the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) Gunpi Block, who were accused of burning down Catholic-run St. Joseph School, surrendered Thursday afternoon before the Superintendent of Police Kakching.

“The KSO leaders gave themselves in this afternoon around 3 pm. Police have been on the manhunt for suspects in connection with the arson attack. We hope the investigation will be more effective,” said Yengkhom Victoria SP Kakching.

On April 25, around 9.50 pm, miscreants set the school on fire, which destroyed a classroom block, including the office of the principal. While over Rs. 35 lakhs worth of property was damaged in the fire, no one was injured in the incident.

The arson attack was carried out in the wake of the diktat imposed by KSO, Gunpi block to indefinitely close down the school, following its failure to revoke suspension order of six students of the school.

A day after the arson, police arrested two key functionaries of KSO including information and education secretaries.

The KSO executives hoped that the police investigation in the case would reveal the real culprits, however, it accused them and a manhunt was launched. In turn, they decided to give in to prove their innocence, the executives said.

The KSO Chandel has appealed to the investigating authority to not inhibit undue harassment or inhumane treatment to the accused persons.