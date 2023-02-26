Manipur: Sainik School dormitory gutted in major fire, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at the Sainik School in Imphal East Saturday. One of the four dormitories was completely destroyed in the fire. However, there was no report of any casualties.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 1 pm during school hours.

The gutted dormitory, called Raman House, housed around 100 cadets. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and stopped the fire from spreading further.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, sources said the authorities have ordered a high-level probe into the incident. At the same time, a committee has also been formed to assess properties lost in the fire.

Former Manipur education minister Th Radheshyam, who is also an alumnus of Sainik School, inspected the building Sunday.

Radheshyam said he will speak with the education minister to depute some officials in order to take necessary steps so that the school curriculum might not get affected.

He said the Class X examination has already started and proper counselling was needed for students staying in Raman House.