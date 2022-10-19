State will soon introduce mounted police to promote Manipuri ponies: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said the state would soon introduce mounted police in Imphal city to promote Manipuri pony.

He was speaking during the 131st Manipur Police Raising Day celebration held at the parade ground of the 1st Manipur Rifles battalion, Imphal.

“The mounted police will not only help preserve the Manipuri tradition but also promote Manipuri pony,” said the Chief Minister.

Singh recalled that Manipuri cavalries played a major role during the war when Manipur was a kingdom.

Initially, as many as 20 mounted police will be introduced in Imphal city to patrol within the city area, said the Chief Minister adding a committee has been created led by an IGP-rank officer to shortlist police personnel who are fond of horse riding.

Singh said the government is also planning to introduce more mounted police in police stations in other districts so that Manipuri ponies could be promoted.

He appreciated all personnel of Manipur Police for their dedicated hard work toward maintaining proper law and order in the state.

Singh expressed his satisfaction with every effort of Manipur Police in the last four to five years in the interest of the public. He continued that the boundaries of Manipur along the border of Myanmar, which is around 398 km, were guarded by only Assam Rifles earlier. “However, the integrity and hard work of Manipur Police had gained the trust of the Union Home Minister and the latter had approved setting up of 34 police outposts along the state border from Jessami to Behiang,” he added.

The Union Home Minister had also approved setting up of six barracks along the Imphal-Jiribam Highway. Moreover, the state had also deployed GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles along the National Highways for providing quick response to any incident, he added.

Deliberating on the crucial role played by the police in nation building and maintaining cohesive relationships, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to give classes on at least six to seven dialects to the police personnel once a week at their place of posting. “As Manipur is a state with diverse culture and religion, learning and understanding different dialects of the state would be helpful in reducing groupism and promoting oneness,” he added.

The Raising Day celebration was also attended by cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, the chief secretary, director general of police and high ranking civil and police officers among others.