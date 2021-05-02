Manipur opens exclusive Covid care centre for male patients

The centre was closed down in December last year after Covid positive cases gradually declined in the state. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

Manipur government on Sunday opened a 235-bedded Covid Care Centre (CCC), exclusively for male patients, at Bal Bhawan complex, Imphal.

An official from the Health department said that as many as 17 patients were reportedly admitted to the centre on the opening day. The centre was closed down in December last year after Covid positive cases gradually declined in the state.

Further, the department said another 200-bedded centre, exclusively for female patients, is likely to be opened on Monday at the Hall of National Sports University (NSU) office complex, situated inside the Khuman Lampak sports complex, Imphal.

“We have made necessary arrangements. Once we get the approval from the Youth Affairs and Sports department, the centre will be opened. We are hopeful that the centre for female patients will be opened by Monday evening”, said Dr Babychand, incharge of CCC.

At present, female patients are housed at the 64-bedded CCC at the state family welfare complex, said the doctor.

Dr Babychand also informed that the state is planning to activate the 600-bed Covid Care Centre at Lambui Khongnangkhong in Imphal West district. This centre, one of the biggest centres in the state, was also closed following a decline in positive cases.

Manipur already has a 100-bed isolation ward in JNIMS and a 52-bed ward in RIMS. In addition, two medical institutes also have 10 ICU beds each. However, the opening of a new Covid care centre necessitated amid the continued surge in positive cases.

Manipur on Sunday reported 254 positive cases and five more deaths related to complications from Covid-19.

While the state is also preparing to start mass vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 years, an order has been placed for 3 lakh vaccines to the Serum Institute of India, said the health department.