Manipur: One killed, three injured as portion of building collapses in Imphal

A pedestrian was killed and three others were injured after a portion of an old building collapsed in the heart of Imphal city on Friday.

The accident took place on BT road, one of the busy market streets of Imphal, around 4 pm.

During rush hour, the ledge of the old building, believed to be over a hundred years old, came collapsing on the footpath injuring four pedestrians including two women. They were immediately rushed to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where one of the men succumbed to injuries. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

“I was walking on the footpath and all of a sudden, debris of the building knocked me down. I lost my consciousness for seconds. After gaining consciousness, I felt excruciating pain in my legs,” said Th. Kishan, one of the injured, whose left leg was badly damaged in the accident

Soon after, all shops along the BT roads were closed down as a safety measure by the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

“I have been working as a salesman here for the last 45 years. Most of the buildings (shops) along the BT road were set up from a time even before I started working,” said 57-year-old Tarachand Prasad, a shopkeeper in the area where the building collapsed.

Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), Minister Th. Shyamkumar Singh visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, the MAHUD Minister said the department concerned would provide necessary assistance to the victims as per norms. He further said that IMC has been told to submit a report on the buildings of the market areas to take necessary steps. However, he declined to dwell into the details citing the election’s Model Code of Conduct.

It has been informed that all the shops have been asked to remain closed until proper verification is conducted by the IMC.