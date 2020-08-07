Manipur: Now, five-day-old infant dies after hospital allegedly refused admission 

In the wake of the incident, the Manipur health department on Friday has issued a 24×7 toll-free helpline number to ensure that there is no denial of service. (Representational) In the wake of the incident, the Manipur health department on Friday has issued a 24×7 toll-free helpline number to ensure that there is no denial of service. (Representational)

Written by Leivon Jimmy

A five-day-old infant died at Churachandpur district after a district hospital allegedly refused him admission.

The death of the infant comes a day after a pregnant woman, from Noney district, allegedly died following denial of admission by five hospitals in Imphal.

Family sources said Ngainunfel Suantak delivered a boy at their home at Dorcas veng in the district headquarters last Sunday. On Thursday, the infant, who was yet to be named, developed a health complication owing to which he could not be breastfed, said sources.

The infant was reportedly taken to a private doctor who later referred him to Churachandpur District Hospital, advising that he has to be administered oxygen.

Accordingly, the family said the boy was rushed to the casualty ward of the district hospital. However, it has been alleged that the doctor on duty did not bother to check him immediately.

It is said that a nurse recorded the temperature of the boy and a doctor on duty prescribed medicine and sent them home. On their return journey to their home, the condition of the baby deteriorated and he succumbed around 8:30 pm Thursday.

Ngainunfel lamented that a proper and prompt medical attention could have saved their firstborn.

She further said the doctor on duty told them to bring their son back to the hospital the next day when OPD reopens.

Irate locals of Dorcas veng stormed the district hospital, however, the police intervened and controlled the situation.

The locals submitted a memorandum to the hospital authority demanding action against the doctors and nurses on duty within three days.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Churachandpur district, Tonsing said the Deputy Commissioner has set up an inquiry committee that will submit a report on or before August 17. However, the CMO refrained to comment on the incident until the committee submitted its report.

In the wake of the incident, the Manipur health department on Friday has issued a 24×7 toll-free helpline number to ensure that there is no denial of service.

