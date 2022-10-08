scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Manipur: Narcotic police dispose of 1.7k kg contraband drugs

The drug disposal was a part of the regional meeting on drug trafficking and national security held in Guwahati Saturday.

The IGP said the contraband drugs disposed of included 6.319 kg of heroin powder, 18.619 kg of Amphetamine tablets (WY), 1,704 kg of contraband ganja, 595 gram of Spasmo Proxyvon, and 129 gram of N-10 tablets.

Manipur narcotic police disposed of 1,729.662 kg contraband drugs at Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility in Lamdeng under Imphal West Saturday.

Manipur inspector general of police (IGP) Themthing Ngashangva said, “The disposal of drugs is carried out as a part of Regional Meeting on Drug Trafficking and National Security held at Guwahati in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, cooperative ministers and chief ministers of the entire north-eastern states”. The Union home minister virtually witnessed the disposal of drugs after the meeting.

He said the drugs disposed of as per the instruction of the Court for pre-trial and post-trial destruction are related to 57 major cases.

However, Ngashangva declined to respond on the value of the drugs disposed citing variations in the value of the drugs from one state to another.

Earlier, Amit Shah tweeted, “Reiterating PM@narendramodi Ji’s resolve of Drug Free India, Today will chair a meeting with the CMs and DGs of all Northeastern states to review issues related to drug trafficking. About 40,000 kgs of seized drugs will be destroyed in Northeast after the meeting.”

Meanwhile, a team of Churachandpur district police seized 7.626 kg of opium and arrested one person in the case Saturday morning.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:50:07 pm
