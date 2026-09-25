4 Naga civilians killed near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur; shutdown called

Condemning the killings, the Tangkhul Naga Long called a 24-hour emergency shutdown across its jurisdiction from 7 am Friday. (Representational image)

Four Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a father and son, were allegedly killed after suspected Myanmar-based Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) militants attacked a village in Manipur’s Kamjong district, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when suspected KNA-B militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered Pilong Naga village and opened fire on villagers, killing four civilians.

Pilong Naga village is located along the India-Myanmar border, around 35 km from the Kamjong district headquarters.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read | 17-year-old Naga boy killed in Manipur ambush

The victims have been identified as Phami Jajo, 43; Ningthem Kasak, 35; Betterson Jajo, 50; and Vareishim Jajo, 67. Vareishim Jajo and Phami Jajo were father and son.