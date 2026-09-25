4 Naga civilians killed near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur; shutdown called

Four Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a father and son, were allegedly killed after suspected Myanmar-based Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) militants attacked a village in Manipur’s Kamjong district, the police said.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when suspected KNA-B militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered Pilong Naga village and opened fire on villagers, killing four civilians.
Pilong Naga village is located along the India-Myanmar border, around 35 km from the Kamjong district headquarters.
The victims have been identified as Phami Jajo, 43; Ningthem Kasak, 35; Betterson Jajo, 50; and Vareishim Jajo, 67. Vareishim Jajo and Phami Jajo were father and son.
The bodies were brought to the Kamjong district headquarters for post-mortem examination.
Condemning the killings, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) called a 24-hour emergency shutdown across its jurisdiction from 7 am Friday. In a notice issued on Thursday, TNL secretary Thanreingam Muivah said the shutdown was being observed in protest against the killing of the four civilians.
The organisation said essential services, including power, medical and fire services, as well as movement related to funeral and condolence programmes, will be exempted.
Meanwhile, youth organisation Khanuitthot-Khon (Voice of the Tangkhul Naga Youth) has opposed Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s proposed visit to Ukhrul on September 28. In a statement, the organisation said Singh was scheduled to visit Ukhrul to attend a public outreach programme, and the visit should be reconsidered in view of the security situation following recent killings and violence in Naga-inhabited areas.
The organisation raised concerns over the continued presence and activities of armed groups operating under the Suspension of Operations arrangement and demanded greater accountability for violence against civilians.
It also called on the state and central governments to take immediate measures to protect Naga civilians, ensure accountability for the killings and restore security in Naga-inhabited areas.