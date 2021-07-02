Manipur journalists fume over burning of local newspaper, file police complaint

A video of the incident wherein, the alleged protestors were seen chanting slogans against Nimai’s views and subsequently burning the newspaper, went viral on social media.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) on Friday filed a police complaint in connection with the burning of copies of a local daily by a group of people.

The incident took place in Imphal East district Friday morning outside the residential gate of one R K Nimai, a columnist of a local daily.

It has been reported that at least 20 persons turned up near Nimai’s gate, who then shouted slogans and burnt copies of the newspaper with the latter’s articles on it, said an executive of AMWJU.

The AMWJU executive informed that Nimai wrote articles pointing out steps taken up for the removal of the props from the statue of Kanglashas (mythical creature) inside Kangla fort, Imphal. Kangla fort was the administrative centre of the erstwhile Kingdom of Manipur.

A video of the incident wherein, the alleged protestors were seen chanting slogans against Nimai’s views and subsequently burning the newspaper, went viral on social media.

“Such an act is an attempt to muzzle free speech which is guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. I request AMWJU to take necessary action against such persons,” said Nimai.

Taking serious note of the incident, AMWJU and EGM convened an emergency meeting late Friday evening. While condemning the incident, the meet also resolved to file a police complaint.

In a letter to the DGP, the scribe bodies asked the police to arrest the culprits involved in the incident within seven days. Moreover, the scribe fraternity also asked the police to provide an up-to-date report of the action taken so far on the recent bomb attack on Poknapham office and on at least three cyber crimes cases filed by AMWJU, ISTV and Impact TV.

Failing to materialise the demand, the AMWJU and EGM resolved to convene another round of meeting to discuss the next course of action.