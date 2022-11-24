Plans to start international flights to Mandalay, Bangkok: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday said plans are in the offing to start international flights from Imphal airport to Mandalay and Bangkok under the UDAAN Scheme.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the inaugural session of the ‘One Day International Business Summit, Gateway Manipur-Connecting ASEAN Countries’ in Imphal.

He said the Imphal International Airport is the third-busiest airport in Northeast India. “Works are in progress to further develop the airport, including a new integrated terminal and an air cargo terminal, to consolidate the air connectivity infrastructure in the state,” Singh said.

“Northeast connects India to one of the most economically dynamic and politically significant geographies of the world,” he noted.

He stressed that as the global power axis shifts to the Indo-Pacific, developing a secure and prosperous North Eastern Region as a convergence of India’s “Act East Policy” and “Neighbourhood First Policy” will be vital towards realising a common vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

Underscoring Manipur as the gateway to ASEAN and beyond, Singh said better connectivity would have a positive impact on sectors like tourism, logistics, services, healthcare, education, IT and IT-enabled services towards ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth.

Singh also stated that improvement of the national highways till Moreh is nearing completion and that completion of regional projects such as the Trilateral Highway Project, Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the SASEC Road Connectivity Projects would be transformative for Manipur and Northeast India.

He informed that a rail network has reached Manipur and that there are plans for Asian Railways through Moreh-Tamu by extending the rail line beyond Imphal.

The inaugural session was also attended by Minister Counsellor (Commercial) Royal Thai Embassy, Thailand Saithong Soiphet, Minister Counsellor (Commercial) Royal Thai Embassy to India Surapat Phosaen, General Secretary, India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries, S M Abdul Kalam Azad and CEO, Textile Sector Skill Council, Swapna Mishra.