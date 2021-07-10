Manipur govt imposes budgetary ceilings to control expenses amid Covid-19 crisis

This is the third such measures imposed in the state in less than a year owing to the the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

The Manipur government has imposed budgetary ceilings to control the state expenditure for fiscal 2021-2022, citing a serious impact on the state resources due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the resource availability of the state government, and the transfers from the central government and receipts from state’s own resources are likely to see a sizeable reduction. Moreover, the amount to be incurred on meeting recurring expenditure is likely to see an increase during the current fiscal due to certain commitments made by the state government, including unavoidable expenditure on Covid-19 related activities,” said the state finance department in a statement.

Citing this, it has become necessary to cut down expenses to ensure that scarce resources are made available for meeting critical and committed expenditure of the state, the department added.

Ceilings of expenditure have been fixed in as many as 12 categories with different ceiling amounts. However, the ceilings shall not apply to CSS/CPS/EAP/NEC/NLCPR/NESIDS funds, NABARD loan and other grants from the Centre which are authorized as per actual receipts, as well as funds specifically earmarked for State Matching Shares, all ‘Charged’ expenditure, repayment of principal and interest of loans availed by the state government, security related expenditure (SRE), Covid-19 related expenditure, expenditure under ‘State Legislature (excluding Foreign Travel) and Medical, Health and Family Welfare Services’ and other expenditure deemed necessary by the competent authority.

This is the third such measure imposed in the state in less than a year owing to the the Covid-19 pandemic. On September 25, 2020, the state government had fixed ceilings in as many as 14 categories of non-essential expenditure as an austerity measure, which was followed by a similar order on October 22. A month prior to this, all forms of recruitments were also banned by the state.

Manipur is one of the six states in the country under the radar of the Centre for its high turnout of positive cases. The state is also one among the six states wherein a two-member experts team was sent by the Centre for urgent control of Covid-19.

On Friday, the state reported 852 new positive cases and 10 deaths. With this, the state has 6,610 active cases and the cumulative number of deaths due to Covid stands at 1,251.

With no let up in the number of positive cases and deaths, the state has decided to extend night curfew in the state till July 20.