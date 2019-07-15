Manipur: Imphal Municipal Corporation suspended for six months over financial irregularities

The governor of Manipur has suspended the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) for six months with immediate effect from Monday for alleged financial irregularities and abuse of power by the corporation.

A suspension order in this regard was issued by the joint secretary of Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), on behalf of the governor under the Municipal Act.

The order further explained that the Government reportedly examined a report of the local fund audit submitted by the corporation on January 14 regarding special audit inspection on IMC. Based on the findings of the report, MAHUD department on July 3 issued a show-cause notice to IMC directing to submit an explanation on financial irregularities, violation of guidelines, diversion of funds among others, said the order.

However, the MAHUD found the written reply furnished by the IMC not satisfactory and approximately explained the charges leveled against the corporation.

“Upon lapses committed by IMC, the Government is of the opinion that IMC is not competent to perform its duties and has exceeded and abused its powers,” said the order.

The MAHUD is likely to depute a special administrator to take over the corporation until the matter is resolved.

L Lokeshwar, IMC Mayor said he is not deterred by the development for he has done whatever he could to bring a significant change for the corporation. “I have tried my best to elevate the corporation to a new height despite the fact that the corporation faces fund constraints. Even as circumstances have led the corporation to a sticky position, it is just a matter of time. I will continue to serve the corporation for that is why people elected me,” said Lokeshwar.