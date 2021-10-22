Manipur: Grenade blast at NPP candidate residence in Thoubal district

A grenade blast occured at the residence of a National People’s Party (NPP) leader in Thoubal district on Friday. Police sources said Ningthoujam Diten of Ukhongsang is set to contest from Heirok Assembly in Thoubal district, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nongpok Sekmai police station.

The hand grenade was lobbed at Diten’s residence around 6.45 pm. There was no report of any injuries.

It is learnt that Ningthoujam Diten was attending an election meeting in his constituency when the incident occurred.

While police have registered a case in connection with the incident, an operation has been launched to nab the culprits. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.