Manipur govt to constitute village, ward-level Task Force to tackle Covid-19

Manipur government on Thursday announced that a Task Force to work at each village and ward level will be constituted amid the continued surge of Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

“The unabated increase in the number of Covid-19 infections and active cases in the state indicates that more actions need to be taken with increased participation of people and their representatives”, said Gyan Prakash, special secretary Home.

An order issued by the state said a village/ward/gram sabha (whichever applicable) level Task Force will comprise of 6-10 members. Villages in remote areas with less than 150 houses would be clubbed together to form a Joint Task Force of about 200 households.

The order further stated that the selection of members and constitution of the Task Force will be notified by the deputy commissioner concerned after due consultation with the MLA of the constituency, reputed civil body, NGO active in the area and the local clubs.

The Task Force would be provided with PPE kits, sanitisers, masks among others by the Health department through deputy commissioners/ chief medical officers, it added.

Each Task Force will be provided mobility support at the rate of Rs 1,000 per day, it further stated, adding that claims for the mentioned amount are to be made through the deputy commissioner, and it will be sanctioned by the Relief and Disaster Management department.

The responsibility of each Task Force is to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by everyone, including whenever shops or vegetable vendors are allowed to function, the order mentioned.

It will ensure that persons in home isolation or quarantine or in micro containment areas do not come out of their houses, and assist the government medical team in contact tracing and monitoring the health of those in home isolation.

Each Task Force will work on carrying out IEC activities on various standard operating procedures (SOP) and protocols adopted by the government and persuade the locals to adopt and abide by it. Movement/travel of persons on essential duties is to be allowed while following Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of mask, it added.