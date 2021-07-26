Manipur govt to appoint Mirabai Chanu as ASP Sports

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday announced that the state government has decided to appoint Olympic Silver Medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

Biren Singh said he has requested Chanu to leave her current job in the Railways and join the Manipur police department.

“I have requested Mirabai to tender her resignation. She should prepare herself for the next Olympics as the entire nation is looking up to her for a gold medal,” he said.

In addition to this, Singh said Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government.

The state has announced a cash reward of Rs 1.2 crore for gold medal, Rs 1 crore and Rs 75 lakhs for silver and bronze medals respectively for athletes participating in the Olympic Games.

Chanu, who landed at the IGI Airport New Delhi on Monday, will arrive in Imphal on Tuesday. The state government has arranged a grand event to felicitate the ace weightlifter at the city convention centre, Imphal.

The Chief Minister further announced that Olympian Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi would also be promoted from the post of Constable to Sub-Inspector. Sushila Devi, 2014 commonwealth games silver medalist in Judo, had lost to Hungarian Judoka in the elimination round of 32. Nevertheless, he said all the five Olympians including Sushila would be given Rs 25 lakhs each.

The Manipur government, meanwhile, has decided to establish a World Class Weightlifting Academy in the state soon.