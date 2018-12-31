Manipur Government introduces first MSc nursing course in state

Manipur Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh Monday opened the first ever MSc Nursing course in the state at the College of Nursing, Medical Directorate, Government of Manipur.

The Minister said that with the opening of the MSc Nursing course a new chapter has been added in the field of health care and its service in the State.

Jayantakumar Singh maintained that despite many shortfalls, the Health Department has put their efforts to open the much-needed course.

The Minister also appreciated the enthusiasm and endeavour of the principal of the College of Nursing in the course of opening the MSc courses.

The Minister also gave assurance to increase the seat intake capacity of the MSc students of the college. He also said the limited resource of the State has been utilised at the utmost level for fulfilling the requirement of the public by the government, he added.

To mark the opening event six selected students were enrolled for the newly opened MSc course.

Professor M. Kumudini Devi Principal, College of Nursing, Medical Directorate, said that higher education in nursing science, both degree and master courses came late in the state when compared with other states of the country.

Nevertheless, she felt that the starting of Act East Policy will multiply the requirement of trained and qualified nurses to meet the demand of trained nurses in the South East Asian countries and reputed hospitals of the country.

It is pertinent to note that Japan Government had earlier demanded 15,000 trained nurses from the state to be sent to Japan.

Earlier in the first week of December Japanese delegates led by Takahito Takeuchi, professor of health and welfare of graduate school of International University of health and welfare, president of Japan Association of Functional Recovery Care and Power Rehabilitation along with officials of National Skill Development co-operation New Delhi visited College of Nursing, Medical Directorate Lamphelpat, government of Manipur for Technical Internship Training Programme (TITP) programme at the nursing college.

The Health Minister also launched Free Viral Hepatitis C Care and Management which is also the first ever of its kind in the state implemented by partners of YASCARE (SASO, MNP & CARE Foundation, State Government & Find India (Delhi) at New Checkon Road, Imphal East.