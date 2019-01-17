Manipur gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 26 transgender voters enrolled

In a first for Manipur, transgenders would be voting with their identities in the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha Election. Of the third gender voters, 26 have made it to the final photo electoral roll published by the election commission office Manipur.

A total of 19,30,912 photo electoral rolls have been registered for 60 assembly constituencies in the State, out of which 9,39,926 are male, 9,90,960 are female and 26 are third gender voters. The number of male voters has increased to 7,135 and that of female to 8,508.

However, figures of the final electoral rolls published on January 11, 2019 will change as intensive revision/updates are being done, which will continue till the day of the nomination, said PK Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur.

Addressing reporters at the CEO office Lamphelpat, Imphal West, Singh further informed that voters across the state will exercise their franchise at 2,861 polling stations, out of which 603 are in the urban and 2,258 in the rural areas.

Singh revealed that Manipur was the first state in the country to publish the electoral rolls and upload it on ERO Net.

He said that for the first time, in the 17th Lok Sabha Election, the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) will be used for the Service Voters who are at present registered at 16,643 and the final list of the service voters will be published on February 22.

VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) will be used across all the polling stations for the first time, he added.

The CEO Manipur also announced that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has lowered the limit of cash transactions by candidates for campaigning purposes from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10,000 per day.

“The candidates and parties will have to make payment using cross cheques, drafts or electronic means, including NEFT/RTGS, through the account of the candidate opened for electioneering which will be monitored”, said Singh.

Giving special focus on Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), who are marked at above 4,000 in the electoral roll, he said that EPIC and Voters Slip will be printed in braille for the blind voters apart from giving preferences to the PWDs to exercise their franchise, mapping them with volunteers and providing transportation. It has been informed that above 800 blind voters have been marked till date.

Claiming that Manipur has achieved 100 per cent photo electoral rolls and issued 100 per cent EPIC, Singh said the distribution process for remaining 53,000 EPIC cards will be done by the National Voters Day.

He pointed out that ECI has assigned the CEO Manipur to develop the creative multimedia campaign for the print and social media for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 after the grand success of the SVEEP campaign “I am ready” prepared by the CEO Manipur in the print, electronic and social media.