Manipur: Four Rohingya men deported to Myanmar

Manipur police department on Tuesday officially handed over four Rohingya men to Myanmar authorities at Moreh town bordering Myanmar.

The deportation took place at the immigration office of Myanmar near Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge wherein immigration officials from Tamu, Myanmar, took custody of the men after completing the formalities with their Indian counterparts and Manipur police.

Out of the four, two were from Buthidaung Mrone district and the rest from Mungdow Mrone district of Rakhine state, Myanmar.

According to an official source, they were arrested in 2013 for illegally entering Manipur’s Churchanpur and convicted under the Foreigners Act. They had been lodged in Manipur Central Jail Sajiwa. As their jail term expired, Home department issued an order on September 5 to deport the individuals to their country on September 10.

A team of Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) and officials of Manipur Central Jail escorted the Myanmar nationals from Manipur Central Jail (Sajiwa) in Imphal East District in a bus to Moreh where the deportation took place.

Aung Myo, deputy director of immigration, along with top police officers of Tamu District from the Myanmar side and Moreh sub-divisional police officer L Meghabarna, immigration officer SI Tiken and officer-in-charge of Moreh Police Station Letkhohao Vaiphei from the Indian side were present at the time of completion of the formalities.