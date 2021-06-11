Manipur: Doctor suspended for allegedly assaulting nurse in Covid care centre

In its complaint, the nurses’ body stated that such kind of an assault on a staff nurse has created a lot of tension among the nurses and has dishonoured the nursing community. (Express file photo/Representational)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal on Friday suspended a medical officer for allegedly assaulting a staff nurse posted at the Covid-19 care centre of the institute.

The incident occurred on Wednesday inside Covid ward No. 3 of JNIMS where both the accused doctor and the victim were posted.

“The incident was the fallout of a miscommunication over patient management. These are tough times,” said Prof. Thongam Bhimo, Director, JNIMS.

The doctor was suspended following a complaint lodged by the Trained Nurses’ Association, JNIMS to the director of the institute demanding termination of the doctor from his medical officer post following the alleged assault on one of its staff nurse.

In its complaint, the nurses’ body stated that such kind of an assault on a staff nurse has created a lot of tension among the nurses and has dishonoured the nursing community. It also warned that the nursing community will cease to carry out its duties and lodge an FIR against the doctor if he is not terminated from his post.

An order issued by the director stated that during the suspension period, the accused doctor should be in Imphal and that he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the JNIMS authority.

The accused doctor shall also continue to be under the administrative control of JNIMS and should abide by conduct rules. He shall not be entitled to any emoluments during the duration of suspension, the order added.