Manipur records surge in dengue cases; second highest tally till date, says minister

Manipur Health Minister Dr S Ranjan Singh Friday said the state has till now recorded the second-highest number of dengue cases this year with a total of 358 cases being reported. At least three persons have died of the disease, the minister said.

The state had recorded its highest-ever dengue count in 2019 with 359 cases being reported.

The minister said all possible measures have been taken up by the health department to control the spread of dengue in the state. “Surveillance teams have been sent to the infected areas and awareness measures are being taken up alongside regular fogging,” Singh said. He added, “People need not panic as dengue can be prevented by taking simple measures.”

Of the total cases this year, Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, has recorded the highest number of cases at 199. Imphal East district recorded 42 cases, Churachandpur district has 38 cases and Imphal West has 36 confirmed cases. The three persons who have died include one each from Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Bishnupur.

“Sanjenbam, Sougaijam Leirak and Kanglatongbi of Imphal West districts have been considered hotspots of dengue infection,” the minister said. “Containers containing water should not be kept exposed and should be fully covered since mosquitoes use such water as breeding grounds. The aedes are day biters starting from dawn to dusk. We should be using mosquito nets while sleeping. It will be fruitless if the public is not made aware of the issue,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the state directorate of health services and state health society opened a helpline number which will be available from 9.30 am to 5 pm, officials said.