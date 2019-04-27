Manipur court rejects bail of Cong MLA for threatening to suspend policeman

A Manipur court Friday denied an anticipatory bail plea of Congress MLA K Meghachandra for intimidating and threatening to suspend a head constable on poll duty in Imphal. Head constable G Gaipuilin of Noney in his FIR alleged that the MLA, contesting from Wangkhem assembly constituency, intimidated him and threatened to suspend him while he was on election duty during the end of the second phase of outer seat elections on April 18 in Imphal.

The Sessions Judge of Imphal East ruled that there was a prima facie indication that Meghachandra intentionally and publicly intimidated and insulted Gaipuilin. The court ruled that the prayer for interim bail is not applicable and dismissed the petition.

The MLA was charged with sections 353/506/34 of the IPC and section 3(1)X of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989.

The incident allegedly took place at Nongpok Keithelmanbi primary school when the Gaipuilin was on poll duty; the video of which went viral on social media. Gaipuilin had lodged the FIR on the same day.

In the FIR, Gaipuilin stated he was called in to meet an MLA who turned out to be K Meghachandra. He further stated, the MLA allegedly intimidated Gaipuilin in public without giving a reason and threatened to suspend him. Gaipuilin said that he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe Category and Meghachandra intentionally humiliated him in public and interfered with the work of the police personnel deployed at the police station.

In his defence, MLA Meghachandra filed for an anticipatory bail in court stating that he was falsely implicated and he was not aware that Gaipuilin was a scheduled tribe.

The Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against two Congress MLAs including K Meghchandra for allegedly threatening Gaipuilin in public.