Manipur CM N Biren Singh honours police team behind biggest drugs seizure

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday honoured as many as 59 Police officers and personnel who have taken part in the operation resulting in Manipur’s biggest ever drug seizure worth over Rs 100 crore.

Advertising

N Biren Singh handed over Chief Minister’s Commendation Certificates and Incentive Awards to the policemen in a state-level function held at the Manipur Rifles banquet hall in Imphal. The police team was awarded with citation and a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh.

A combined team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police and Thoubal Police on June 29 busted a heroin and brown sugar manufacturing lab and recovered a huge quantity of drugs worth about Rs 100 crore in the international market. The drug lab was situated in Lilong under Thoubal district.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that in the last two years, 965 persons have been arrested in connection with drug-related cases in the state.

Advertising

He observed that unlike the previous regime, various civil bodies and local clubs have started approaching the government to conduct crackdown against illicit drug business and drug menace in different areas of the State.

Singh revealed that the government has started a survey in areas where minority communities are settling like Lilong, Mayang and Imphal to find out the root cause of the increasing menace of drug peddling, drug addicts among others.

Due to the lack of alternative livelihood, issues like illegal drug business and drug peddling are rampant in these areas, he added.

Singh said that till now, around 2,500 families were identified to be economically backward. They have been provided with schemes like Chief Minister health scheme and PMJAY cards.

W Basu, Superintendent of Police, NAB, said, “We would like to thank the Government of Manipur for taking up such an initiative which is a first of its kind in the history. This will boost the morale of the entire police department”.