scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Manipur: CM Biren Singh stresses need for law to prevent ill-treatment of elderly parents

The CM said that the state was thinking of increasing the pension amount under the Manipur Old Age Pension Scheme (MOAPS) and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension (IGNOAP) from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 per month for beneficiaries aged 80 years and above.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Parliament House Complex during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi (FILE)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday stressed the need for a stringent law to deal with those who misbehave with their elderly parents and force them to stay in old age homes.

The chief minister was speaking during an event held at Iboyaima Shumang Lila Shanglen in Imphal to mark the “International Day for Older Persons, 2022”.

Biren Singh noted that the trend of sending aged parents to old age homes has increased significantly. “Such culture will only make the state move backward,” added the chief minister.

Stating that parents in their old age should be given respect and taken good care of, Biren Singh said making elderly parents feel insecure can be termed a crime against humanity.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

Biren Singh claimed that the Union and the state governments have taken up various schemes for the welfare of the elderly.

He informed that the state was thinking of increasing the pension amount under the Manipur Old Age Pension Scheme (MOAPS) and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension (IGNOAP) from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 per month for beneficiaries aged 80 years and above.

The chief minister said nearly 25,000 elderly persons in Manipur will benefit if the decision to hike the pension amount is taken but it will cost the state exchequer Rs 20 crore every month. He further informed that 16,000 additional beneficiaries have been provided old age pensions under the MOAPS during the current financial year.

Advertisement

Singh said the state government has also introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme’ and 10,000 widows are being granted a pension of Rs 500 every month. He mentioned that the amount of Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension and Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension has also been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month by contributing a state top-up of Rs 200 per month

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:11:47 pm
Next Story

Tharoor launches Congress presidency bid from Deekshabhoomi, reveals those in his corner

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement