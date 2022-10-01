Manipur: CM Biren Singh stresses need for law to prevent ill-treatment of elderly parents

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday stressed the need for a stringent law to deal with those who misbehave with their elderly parents and force them to stay in old age homes.

The chief minister was speaking during an event held at Iboyaima Shumang Lila Shanglen in Imphal to mark the “International Day for Older Persons, 2022”.

Biren Singh noted that the trend of sending aged parents to old age homes has increased significantly. “Such culture will only make the state move backward,” added the chief minister.

Stating that parents in their old age should be given respect and taken good care of, Biren Singh said making elderly parents feel insecure can be termed a crime against humanity.

Biren Singh claimed that the Union and the state governments have taken up various schemes for the welfare of the elderly.

He informed that the state was thinking of increasing the pension amount under the Manipur Old Age Pension Scheme (MOAPS) and the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension (IGNOAP) from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 per month for beneficiaries aged 80 years and above.

The chief minister said nearly 25,000 elderly persons in Manipur will benefit if the decision to hike the pension amount is taken but it will cost the state exchequer Rs 20 crore every month. He further informed that 16,000 additional beneficiaries have been provided old age pensions under the MOAPS during the current financial year.

Singh said the state government has also introduced the ‘Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme’ and 10,000 widows are being granted a pension of Rs 500 every month. He mentioned that the amount of Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension and Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension has also been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month by contributing a state top-up of Rs 200 per month