Manipur: CM Biren Singh launches first mobile laboratory fixed on motorcycle

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Wednesday launched ‘La-Bike’, a mobile laboratory attached to a motorcycle which aims to provide diagnostic facilities at people’s doorstep, particularly in the remote and hilly areas of the state.

The ‘La-Bike’ was launched during a function held at the main auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal East district.

Singh informed that the laboratory service would be available at the existing 85 PHCs (Part of the Health Care) of the state.

As many as 20 La-Bike are being provided in 20 PHCs located at the hill and valley districts of the state in its first phase and more would be provided in the remaining 65 PHCs soon.

The chief minister also announced that his government is planning to establish a cancer hospital which would ease the woes of cancer patients.

The present government has initiated new schemes which are ‘human-oriented’ such as Go to Village, Go to Hills, CMHT, free diagnostics facilities etc. for the welfare of the people of the state, Singh added.

He appealed to the doctors and medical practitioners of the state to deliver selfless service and uphold people’s trust in government hospitals.

Singh also laid the foundation stones for the construction of Ladies Hostel-2, Gents Hostel-3 and Infectious Disease Centre at JNIMS.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare L. Jayantakumar Singh, Chairman of MSPDCL L. Susindro, MLA Kshetrigao A/C N. Indrajit, Chief Secretary Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Health) V. Vumlunmang, Director Health Services Dr. K. Rajo, Director JNIMS Dr. Th. Bhimo, State Mission Director (National Health Mission) Dr. S. Manikanta Singh, faculties and students of JNIMS attended the launch function.