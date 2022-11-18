Manipur CM Biren Singh kicks off first ‘sagol kangjei’ championship

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh kicked off the first Chief Minister’s Sagol Kangjei Championship at Kangla in Imphal on Friday.

The championship is being organised by the All-Manipur Polo Association as part of the Sangai Festival 2022, the state’s biggest tourism festival, under the slogan “Save Manipuri Pony, Save Grazing Field and Revive Sagol Kangjei”.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the championship would be a memorable event in the state’s history as the sagol kangjei game was being organised after a long period. He said that modern-day polo had derived from sagol kangjei, which he said was not just a game, but symbolised the role of ponies as well as warfare techniques possessed by soldiers who defended the sovereignty of the erstwhile kingdom of Manipur.

Manipuri ponies have always been a part of the state’s civilisation and culture, he added.

Singh also said that sagol kangjei could give a message to the world about “who we are and the steps of civilisation the state had come through since time immemorial”. The championship would promote the importance of preserving the game and the endangered breed of the Manipuri pony, he added.

Singh also launched a horse-mounted police team called Sagol Tongba Police on the occasion. “Absolutely delighted to introduce the Manipur Mounted Police at Kangal today. Our forefathers defended Manipur from various invaders, riding ponies and using weapons such as the Arambai. The mounted police team is introduced in honour of their legacy and our rich traditions and culture,” he tweeted.

The new team comprises police personnel who are fond of horse riding. Initially, 20 mounted police will be introduced in Imphal to patrol within the city, officials said. More mounted police would be introduced in other districts so that Manipuri ponies could be promoted, they added.

Singh also said that every battalion of the Manipur Rifles would be asked to rear 10 ponies each.