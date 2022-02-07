Manipur: CEC Sushil Chandra arrives in Imphal to review poll preparedness

A team of poll officials led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra arrived in Manipur on Monday on a two-day visit to review preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state. The CEC is accompanied by Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, among others.

Sushil Chandra and his team interacted with the representatives of recognised political parties, district election officers (DEOs) and superintendents of police (SPs) in Imphal on Monday.

The CEC also launched an awareness video in the local language on C-VIGIL, in addition to a video specially targeted at Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The second video includes voice over, sign language and written messages for the convenience of PwD voters.

Sushil Chandra released a booklet titled “No Voter To Be Left Behind”, which mentions the activities taken up in collaboration with the Handicapped Development Foundation (HDF) in all districts of Manipur, on Monday. Moreover, the CEC launched the ‘Know Your Candidate App’ explainer video in Manipuri.

Manipur is going to the polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

As per the final voters’ list published on January 5, there are 9,85,199 male, 10,49,639 female, 208 transgender, and 14,565 PwD voters in Manipur. The total number of polling stations in the state is 2,959.