Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Manipur Cabinet gives nod to partially lift prohibition

Sale of liquor will be confined to some specific locations, including the district headquarters, tourist spots, security camps and hotels having at least 20-bed lodging facilities.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File)

Manipur cabinet on Tuesday decided to partially lift the prohibition on the sale, consumption, and brewing of alcohol in the state.

Manipur officially became a ‘dry state’ with the passing of the Liquor Prohibition Act in 1991, with exemption to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities to brew liquor for traditional purposes.

As per the Cabinet decision, the sale of liquor will be confined to some specific locations, including district headquarters, tourist spots, security camps, and hotels having at least 20 bedded lodging facilities.

Government spokesperson Letpao Haokip said the decision was taken taking into account the health issues caused by consumption of unregulated liquor and to boost state’s revenue.

Haokip said by regulating liquor, Manipur will earn a revenue of over Rs 600 crore annually.

The move was, however, vehemently opposed by Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA), demanding immediate revocation of the decision and threatening to launch an agitation.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:17:01 pm
