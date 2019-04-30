Manipur: Bodies of tourists, feared dead after storm, still untraceble

Bodies of three tourists, who were feared dead after their boat capsized in Maphou Dam reservoir in Ukhrul district, remained untraceable on Tuesday too.

Their family members and relatives waited desperately at the site where the accident had taken place as a joint team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Manipur Fire Service and Manipur University put in efforts to trace their bodies.

A total of 12 tourists were travelling in two makeshift boats without any life jackets when a sudden storm hit the state on Sunday. Nine of them were rescued by the boatmen while three went missing and were feared dead.

With serious concerns over the safety of tourists being raised from several corners, Manipur Government Sunday ordered that no inland vessels or boats will be allowed to operate in the reservoirs and waters bodies of the state without a permit from the authority. The NDRF team is also in the process of deploying as many as four deep-diving sets, seven deep divers, five inflatable boats and one Starfish SONAR system as part of their security apparatus

As many as 35 NDRF personnel have been deployed at the accident site. Out of them, 25 are stationed and working on recovering the bodies since day one of the search operation. On Tuesday, nine more NDRF personnel also reached the site. In addition to this, 15 SDRF personnel and 28 more personnel from Manipur Fire Service are also currently engaged in the search operation.

A team from Manipur University Earth Sciences, which has joined the search operation, is profiling underwater surface equipped with the technology of ‘Ground Penetrating Radar’.

Kengoo Zuringla, DC of Kamjong, said a team of deep divers from Indian Navy led by two officers was expected to land in Imphal late in the evening. “The search operation will be more effective once the Navy team joins the operation,” he added.

The search team is facing huge inconveniences in diving and reaching the bottom due to the large number coupled with the depth of water.