Kuki-Zo woman killed, couple missing after ambush in Manipur

A Kuki-Zo woman was killed and two other civilians went missing after suspected militants ambushed four villagers travelling on two-wheelers in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday evening.

The incident comes a week after nine people were killed in a series of separate violent incidents involving the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur’s hill districts.

The attack occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm on the road between Molnoi and Phaikoh, when four residents of Chassad village were on their way to buy essential commodities, sources said.

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The victim was identified as Hatneikim Haokip. Her husband, Jangkhongam Haokip, sustained bullet injuries and escaped. Another couple, D Paokhothang Haokip and his wife, Boishi Haokip, remained missing till late Thursday night. Hatneikim’s body was recovered later in the night. Security forces and villagers launched search operations to trace the missing couple.