Kuki-Zo woman killed, couple missing after ambush in Manipur

A Kuki-Zo woman was killed and two other civilians went missing after suspected militants ambushed four villagers travelling on two-wheelers in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday evening.
The incident comes a week after nine people were killed in a series of separate violent incidents involving the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur’s hill districts.
The attack occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm on the road between Molnoi and Phaikoh, when four residents of Chassad village were on their way to buy essential commodities, sources said.
The victim was identified as Hatneikim Haokip. Her husband, Jangkhongam Haokip, sustained bullet injuries and escaped. Another couple, D Paokhothang Haokip and his wife, Boishi Haokip, remained missing till late Thursday night. Hatneikim’s body was recovered later in the night. Security forces and villagers launched search operations to trace the missing couple.
Grave criminal act: Deputy CM
Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the attack, describing it as a “grave criminal act”. She urged the district administration to maintain law and order, conduct a swift investigation, and identify and apprehend those responsible.
She also appealed to community leaders and citizens across the region to remain calm, exercise restraint, and reject rumours and provocations.
While the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex Kuki body, expressed concern over the fate of the missing civilians, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.
In a statement, the council alleged that Naga armed groups were behind the ambush. As many as 30 Kuki-Zo civilians have been killed by Naga armed groups, it claimed.