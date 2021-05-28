scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
Manipur: Oxygen plant with 10 KL storage capacity starts operation

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
Updated: May 28, 2021 9:14:42 pm
ManipurThe Chief Minister termed the inauguration of the plant as a sigh of relief citing the challenge the state was confronting in meeting oxygen requirement. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated a Cryogenic Liquid Medical Oxygen plant having a storage capacity of 10 KL at Jawarharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) complex in Imphal.

The Chief Minister termed the inauguration of the plant as a sigh of relief citing the challenge the state was confronting in meeting oxygen requirement.

“The Government was not sure in the beginning that an oxygen plant of such capacity could be installed within such a short period. However, with joint efforts and collective hard work of all the concerned, it has become a reality now and it is like a dream come true at this critical juncture”, said Singh.

The CM also informed that the PSA oxygen plant in Churachandpur is now operational and a similar plant would also be inaugurated in Thoubal in a couple of days.

Biren Singh said another Cryogenic oxygen plant of 20 KL capacity would be installed in Imphal at the earliest. The state now has around 4000 oxygen cylinders and over 1000 oxygen concentrators, he added.

With all these measures, the CM said, patients requiring oxygen would be quite manageable.

Singh also inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra where people can purchase over 600 types of high-quality generic medicines and 154 surgical products at affordable rates.

