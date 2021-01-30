Local BJP leader shot dead in Tripura

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and the Arms Act.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of Tripura’s Dhalai district was shot dead by unidentified killers on on Saturday morning.

An officer from Manikpur police station said unidentified killers shot Kripa Ranjan Chakma dead around 3am on Saturday morning. “We received a call reporting the issue and rushed to the spot. Investigation is going on,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and the Arms Act. Three persons – Uttam Kumar Chakma, Brajamohan Chakma and Hemanta Chakma — of the same village were arrested later in the day.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said in a statement that the 36-year-old was an active member of the party’s tribal wing BJP Janajati Morcha and a ‘panna pramukh’. He was shot dead while he was fast asleep at his home in Chawmanu of Dhalai district.

The ruling party’s state president Dr Manik Saha was later quoted in a party statement as extending condolences to the bereaved family and demanding speedy exemplary punishment for those involved.