Left and Congress meet Tripura DGP to seek intervention in post-result violence

Four days after the Tripura Assembly election results, the Opposition CPM and Congress have jointly met police chief Amitabh Ranjan and submitted a memorandum saying over 638 incidents of violence had happened in the state at the ruling BJP’s behest.

Left Front convener Narayan Kar alleged on Monday that BJP-backed goons had extorted crores of rupees from Opposition supporters in the name of victory rallies and on other pretexts and vandalised the houses, shops and other properties of those who declined to give money.

Speaking to reporters, Kar said a delegation of the CPM and the Congress sought the DGP’s immediate intervention to make sure complaints are registered suo motu as incidents of violence happen.

However, police said on March 5 that only 102 incidents had been reported from across the state and that 546 people were arrested on preventive grounds and seven others booked over 10 cases thus far.

“Many people are fleeing the state. Many are homeless, living or hiding or in jungles in the face of extreme violence. We have demanded the DGP’s intervention and he has assured us appropriate action,” Kar said.

The Left Front earlier met chief secretary J K Sinha two days ago.

Senior Congress leader Ashish Saha, who was part of the team that met the DGP, said his party would wait for police to act. But if they don’t act as assured, he said, the party will announce its next course of agitation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appealed to people to shun violence. “Be patient, we will achieve the constitutional solution for our people! And never indulge in hate or violence – you achieve nothing – if you love me you will fight for your rights but never take away anyone’s right. Wait and watch,” he wrote on social media.

The protests against post-result violence come in the midst of Chief Minister Manik Saha’s visits to affected districts such as Khowai and Sepahijala, where he said no perpetrator of violence would be spared.

As per police, the Teliamura constituency in Khowai district is worst-affected by the violence, with 11 incidents reported since the results were announced on March 2. Boxanagar and Charilam in Sepahijala district, Radhakishorepur in Gomati district and Takarjala in West Tripura are among the areas heavily affected by post-poll violence.