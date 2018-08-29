Tripura CPI (M) leaders holding Kerala flood donation drive stopped, BJP denies responsibility

CPI (M) state secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that BJP workers hurled abuses and tried to attack CPM workers but police intervened. CPI (M) state secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that BJP workers hurled abuses and tried to attack CPM workers but police intervened.

CPI (M) leaders and supporters, including MP Shankar Prasad Dutta and former minister Keshab Majumder, were allegedly stopped by BJP workers Wednesday morning at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 Km from Agartala, while they were collecting donations for Kerala flood relief.

“A group of CPI (M) workers started a donation collection drive at Udaipur city today as part of the statewide initiative to collect funds for Kerala flood victims. Some BJP workers halted them midway and tried to snatch the donation box. They hurled abuses and tried to attack party workers but police intervened,” CPI (M) state secretary Bijan Dhar told indianexpress.com.

The senior party leader also claimed that CPI (M) members were similarly targetted in Sonamura of Sipahijala district, Belonia of South Tripura, Khowai district and parts of West Tripura districts during the party’s donation drive for Kerala flood relief. The party is collecting donations for Kerala flood victims since August 21 and will continue the drive till the end of the month.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Smriti Ranjan Das said, “Some political workers started subscriptions for flood victims at Udaipur but some boys put up resistance. Police reached the spot shortly but the political workers had stopped collecting donations by then and had left. Nobody was injured in the incident”. He added that one Tapas Debnath was allegedly attacked at Sonamura in Sipahijala district on Tuesday evening by a few members collecting the funds.

However, the BJP has denied responsibility in putting up resistance or attacking CPI (M) workers involved in the donation drive. “We have asked our party workers not to indulge in any form of violence. We are not responsible,” BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said.

Sinha also alleged that the CPI (M) would “steal” funds raised in the name of flood relief.

“What is the guarantee these funds will reach Kerala at all? CPI (M) has stolen public donations earlier as well. These clashes might be result of disagreements with local people,” Sinha alleged.

