India, Kazakhstan hold joint military exercise in Meghalaya

Exercise KazInd, the sixth version of an annual Exercise between the Indian Army and the Kazakhstan Army, which started on December 15 at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi near Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong, successfully ended Wednesday.

In a statement, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lieutenant Colonel M S Rawat said an Indian Army contingent participated with a company-strength from the 6th Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Rifles and the Kazakhstan Army participated with a similar strength.

“Both contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a spectrum of joint counter terrorism operations in jungle and semi-urban or urban terrain. Both sides jointly planned and executed a series of tactical drills to train troops on counter terrorism operations,” the statement said.

The 14-day-long joint training exercise culminated with a validation exercise witnessed by the visiting dignitaries.

Exercise KazInd 2022 is the 6th edition of the Indo-Kazakhstan Joint exercise and is aimed at building trust and understanding of each other in the field of national security.

The Final Validation Exercise named as Ex Jenis (Ex Victory) displayed various skills inculcated during patrolling, jungle shooting, reflex shooting, change of MRE rations, survival, and combat tracking, multi-modular insertion of troops through air via slithering and low hovering and use of Mine Protective Vehicles, conduct of raids, room-intervention, house-clearing drills and unarmed combat display.

The exercise dealt with practicing intra-operability between both the countries according to the UN Mandate of peacekeeping operations, where likely threats might be encountered through the practiced drills.

Senior officials of the Defence Ministry said the exercise would boost defence cooperation between India and Kazakhstan and further bilateral relationships.

Earlier in November, Indian and American forces participated in a ‘Yudh Abhyas’ or military exercise close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China international border. The exercise was organised at Auli in Uttarakhand. The exercise saw Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment and US Army soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of 11th Airborne Division.

Other military exercises like the ‘Austra Hind’, which was held with participation of Indian Army and Australian Army contingents, was held in Rajasthan – a state which shares its borders with Pakistan on the country’s western border.

‘Exercise Agni Warrior’, which was a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and Singapore Army, was also held in November this year in Maharashtra.