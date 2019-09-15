India greatest democracy, no need to take lessons from Pakistan, China, Burma: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday said India is the strongest democracy in the world and there is no need to learn anything from Pakistan, China or Burma. He dragged reference to 2015 “Award Wapsi” protests, and said those who keep complaining about lack of freedom of speech in the country couldn’t have been able to say what they say if there was any truth in their claim.

Speaking at the inaugural event of a new building of West Tripura District and Sessions Judge Court on Saturday, Deb said, “There were protests in which a group of people returned their awards. Award Wapsi started. There are other kinds of protests too. They keep saying there is no freedom of speech and blame the Prime Minister, Home Minister for breakdown of law and order. If there was no law and order, how could they speak what they have spoken?” Making a veiled reference to the protesters as “foreign agents”, he said India is the strongest democracy in the world and there is no need to take any kind of lessons from countries like Pakistan, China or Burma on this.

Mentioning that Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru got someone to defend him in his trial at the Supreme Court, Biplab Deb said the fact that a “terrorist accused of the most dastardly act in the country” was also granted a counsel for his defence proves that India is the most vibrant democracy in the world.

He also said no influence would be exerted upon any member of the judiciary or any other pillar of the Indian democracy under his watch.

Deb’s comments came after an observation from Justice Subhashish Talapatra of the High Court of Tripura, who had joined the event, that the Constitution of India warrants separation of the different institutions of democracy. Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura Sanjoy Karol also said that a collaborative effort of all institutions of democracy is needed for an overall development of the country.

The chief minister also requested cooperation and support from the judiciary for building a ‘model state’ out of Tripura — one which would fulfill all qualities of the best-performing state in the country.