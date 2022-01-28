Independent MLA joins JD (U) in Manipur

In a shot in the arm for the Janata Dal (United), the independent MLA of Jiribam constituency in Manipur Ashab Uddin joined the party on Friday.

MLA Ashab Uddin tendered his resignation to the Manipur Speaker Y. Khemchand Singh on Thursday before joining the JD(U).

In a formal reception ceremony held at JD(U) office in Imphal, Ashab Uddin said he joined the party in order to work for the people of Manipur in general and Jiribam in particular without any hindrance which was not possible as an independent MLA.

“I believe that under the dynamic leadership of JD(U) president Lalan Singh and Nitish Kumar, I would be able to bring a substantial change in Manipur and Jiribam,” said Ashab Uddin. His constituency borders Assam’s Cachar district.

He was one of the two MLAs who supported the BJP while staking the claim to form the government in Manipur after the 2017 Assembly elections.

Though the Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats, BJP went on to form the government in 2017 despite having secured only 21 of the total 60 seats with the support of four MLAs each from NPF, NPP, one MLA each from AITC, LJP, a Congress turncoat and Ashab Uddin.

Maisnam Dorendro Singh, secretary general JD(U) Manipur said more MLAs are likely to join the party in the next few days.

Also read | Over 200 Gorkha, Tiwa militants lay down arms in Assam

Singh said the JD-U will support any political party that will eventually form the new government in Manipur. Ashab Uddin’s joining comes a day after suspended Congress MLA Kh Joykishan Singh joined JD(U).

Another disgruntled Congress ticket aspirant who left the party also joined alongside Ashab Uddin. The candidate Sh Preshorjit Singh came along with 25 members of Thongju constieucny block Congress.

The Assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled to take place in two phases on Feb 27 and March 3. Counting will take place on March 10.