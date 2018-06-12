Incessant rains wreak havoc in Manipur

About 50 metres stretch of the National Highway has been blocked by debris brought down by the landslide near Sinam village, 35 km from Imphal. About 50 metres stretch of the National Highway has been blocked by debris brought down by the landslide near Sinam village, 35 km from Imphal.

Incessant rains over the past two days are wreaking havoc in many parts of Manipur triggering landslides and inundating low lying areas. The continuous downpour has triggered a landslide in hill districts particularly along the National Highway-37 disrupting traffic. A statement issued by the state government said that heavy to very heavy rains are predicted at a few places in Manipur, and it could continue till June 15.

The statement, released by Relief and Disaster Management has asked all the deputy commissioners in the state to take up precautionary measures as there is a possibility of floods and landslides due to the incessant rains.

About 50 metres stretch of the National Highway has been blocked by debris brought down by the landslide near Sinam village, 35 km from Imphal. Despite attempts made by the authorities to clear the highway, continuous downpour has hampered the efforts. Vehicular movement from both ends of the NH-37 has been closed until the landslide affected route is completely safe to travel, said Luikham Lanmiyo, additional SP Noney.

“There is no use clearing the roads until the weather improves as the relentless rain and downpour is continuously bringing down the debris,” added the additional SP. Landslide has also damaged a building in the Ukhrul district headquarter creating panic among the residents. With the rain showing no sign of respite, major rivers flowing in the state have reached warning levels.

Moreover, most parts in Imphal city have been inundated. Moreover, most parts in Imphal city have been inundated.

In Thoubal district, Ukhongsang River has breached an opening late in the evening flooding most of the roadways near the area.

As the surface level of Heirok-Wangjing River continues to rise, the temporary wooden bridge near Heirok Litan area was swept away by the currents, cutting off Heirok-Inganglok. It is reported that many structures situated near the bank of Thoubal River at Thoubal Kiyam have been swept away by the river. Moreover, most parts in Imphal city have been inundated.

Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) has attributed the swelling of major rivers due to heavy rains in catchment areas. The department has warned of imminent floods particularly in valley areas if the rain continues for the next 24 hours.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App