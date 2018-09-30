Hope lands in Sikkim with new airport: Tourism, agriculture likely to get boost

The new airport in Gangtok that is set to begin operations on October 4 is expected to bridge a wide gap in the state’s tourism and infrastructure. (Photo Courtesy: Airports Authority of India) The new airport in Gangtok that is set to begin operations on October 4 is expected to bridge a wide gap in the state’s tourism and infrastructure. (Photo Courtesy: Airports Authority of India)

In June last year, when the movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland reached its peak in North Bengal hills, tourism in neighbouring Sikkim took a hit. The all-important National Highway-10 (NH-10) was shut for several days virtually cutting off the hill state from the rest of the country.

But that is not all. At other times, like in 2015, it could be landslides that shut the arterial road for days.

The new airport in Gangtok that is set to begin operations on October 4 is expected to bridge a wide gap in the state’s tourism and infrastructure.

Pakyong Airport was inaugurated on September 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Spread over 990 acres, the airport is located 35 km south of Gangtok. At 4,500 feet above sea level, it is among the five highest airports in the country.

“This new airport has created a sensation among Indians and foreigners who are showing interest to come here. Those who come from abroad always prefer taking flights than travelling by road. In a bid to attract more foreign tourists, our government is laying special focus on orchid cultivation in the state and a lot of people in and around Pakyong area have started it. With air connectivity, the orchid growers will get a lot of benefits. Similarly the organic products could be supplied to other parts of the country,” said C P Dhakal, secretary, state tourism and civil aviation department.

Situated so high, however, the weather would be a factor on the success of the airport.

“We are hopeful that the airport will operate smoothly,” said the secretary.

In and around the airport there is a buzz of excitement buttered by expectation: This could mean business.

“For so long we had only the NH-10 to depend on for tourists. With the state having its own airport, people now will directly come here without having to suffer the pains of landslides and agitation in North Bengal. We are also expecting a lot of foreign tourists which will be a massive boost to our business,” said Prema Choden a shop owner in Gangtok’s MG Marg which teems with tourists.

“It is about 35 km from Gangtok. We are hoping to charge something of Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 from tourists for one way journey,” said taxi driver Santosh.

The Indian Express had last year reported that a number of hotels in Gangtok saw largescale cancellations of booking over the Gorkhaland agitation.

“We don’t want to witness such a situation again. If we lose bookings due to natural causes then it is understandable. However, it is not desired to lose tourists due to man-made calamities. Now we will not face these problems because of the new airport,” said a spokesperson of New Orchid Hotel.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App