Voices from Assam school: ‘Good that girls have spoken their mind’

EVERY MORNING, before entering her school, 15-year-old Mahmouda Begum takes off her hijab, folds it neatly, before stowing it in her school bag. After school, when she steps out, the hijab is fished out of the bag, wrapped around her head, before she heads home, a few kilometres away.

Begum, a Class 9 student, says it would be “much less hassle” if the hijab was allowed in school, but adds: “Rules are rules, our teachers have a point too.”

In Juria Higher Secondary School in Assam’s Nagaon district, several Muslim girls find themselves in a similar quandary, caught between the duty to their families and religious beliefs to wear the hijab. The rules of the school established in 1948 that say that nothing apart from uniform – white kurta and green dupatta for girls, white shirt and green trousers for boys – must be worn.

Asfiya Sultan,15, Begum’s friend and classmate, says that she “feels bad” since the hijab is a “part of her identity”.

“It is something I wear at home, a part of my identity. Our families want us to wear it, elders on the road chide us if we don’t. Then when we come to school, we are not allowed to,” she says.

More than 3,000 km away from Karnataka, where a controversy over the hijab is playing out, girls like Sultan and Begum find an echo. “I do not know the details but it is good that the girls have spoken their mind,” says Sultan, on the Karnataka issue.

Juria is home to a sizeable Bengali Muslim population of migrant origin, with several Assamese Hindu pockets. Given Assam’s sensitive identity battles between those considered “indigenous” and those perceived as “outsiders”, locals are only too aware of these differences, and are conscious about maintaining inter-community peace.

This applies to Juria High School too, with its 1,000-odd students, out of whom about 483 are girls. “Everyone is sensitive to the historical faultlines here,” says principal Rupalim Sarma, who has taught in the school for three decades.

“Our rules strictly say that a dress code should be followed, and it is an unwritten rule that hijabs, burqas or any other outside attire… jeans for that matter… will not be allowed,” she says. So if students are ever seen wearing the hijab, members of the faculty gently tell them not to, says Sarma.

Class 9 student Tonu Saha, 15, agrees. “In school everyone is the same, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian…That is why we have a uniform,” she says, adding that her two best friends, Farzin and Narzin, are Muslims. Narzin, 15, adds that she wears hijab at home, but not at school, and has no problem with it.

But Nurjahnnur Huda, 17, points out: “My simple argument is that if all of us are equal, if we are secular, if we respect each other’s religions, why should a cloth on our heads, even if we do wear it, be a problem?”

Mridul Nath, Inspector of Schools, Nagaon, says that while there are minority-dominated areas in the district, students usually follow the set uniform in the school. “They may wear their traditional attire at home, but do not wear it to school, and follow the dress code,” he says.