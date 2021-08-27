Heavy rains wreak havoc in Arunachal, largescale damage reported

Incessant rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, causing damage to crops and infrastructure, besides affecting normal life, officials said on Friday.

The water level of various rivers in Siang district rose with reports of largescale damage to agriculture and horticulture crops, including bamboo groves, they said.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing said he is in constant touch with the district administration to ensure immediate restoration of essential services and communication lines.

Siang’s Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng said the heavy rains severely affected the district’s communication infrastructure with unprecedented flooding of the Simang river on Thursday.

The GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force) labour camps in the area were evacuated and 550 people were shifted to Government Higher Secondary School in Boleng, officials said.

Residents of low-lying areas were asked to remain vigil in the wake of the rising water level, they said.

The Bailey bridge at Suple village, connecting six upstream villages of the district, was washed away, they added.

The power channel and water-conducting system of Subbung Hydropower Plant (SHP) were damaged due to landslides, affecting power generation, officials said.

Power transmission lines were also destroyed in many areas of the district, they said.

In East Siang district, a newly-constructed embankment was washed away, threatening Jarku village, officials said.

The rising water level of Siang also triggered massive erosion along the left bank of the river in Lower Mebo villages such as Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing Gadum and Mer, they said.

Local MLA Lombo Tayeng said that the heavy rainfall caused massive erosion, damage to cropland and infrastructure, besides flooding low-lying areas.

The rising water level of Siang is posing a serious threat to the rural areas of the Mebo subdivision, he said.

The girls’ hostel of Borguli Higher Secondary School was washed away by the river, while the festival ground at Borguli eroded. Massive erosion was continuing in Sigar and Borguli villages, he said.

Altogether 10 villages with 15,000 populations were badly affected, Tayeng said, adding that power supply and water pipelines were also badly damaged.