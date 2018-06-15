Five dead as flood, storm batter Northeast

Heavy rainfall leaves streets flooded in Silchar, Assam, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Heavy rainfall leaves streets flooded in Silchar, Assam, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

At least five people were killed in flood-related incidents in the Northeast, officials said on Thursday, as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and landslides hit large swathes of area keeping authorities on toes.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed on Thursday that at least three persons were killed — one drowned in Golaghata district, while two others were buried under mud following landslides in Dima Hasao district.

According to an official ‘flood report’, seven districts were affected, including the Barak Valley region of the state. The report said that over 1.6 lakh people were affected, of which 35,927 people were shifted to 116 relief camps opened since Tuesday.

A senior disaster management official in Tripura said that two persons were killed due to floods over the last two days — contradicting media reports which pegged the number higher. Over 19,000 families are reportedly staying in relief camps.

Officials in Mizoram said that as incessant rains continued, around 900 families were evacuated and relocated to safer areas. “Some houses have collapsed. There has been no casualty and the situation is under control,” a senior official of the department of disaster management and rehabilitation.

Flood control officials in Manipur said that the water from the interior parts was receding. They denied receiving any reports of deaths, specifically caused due to floods.

Police in Thoubal district — where two deaths were reported in sections of media — said that although the two deaths occurred due to drowning and it would not be “correct to directly connect them to flooding”.

