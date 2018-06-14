Heavy rainfall leaves thousands homeless in Northeast, Tripura CM Biplab Deb seeks Army help

Agartala: Rescuers shift villagers from the flood-affected Mog Para village, after a heavy downpour in Sabroom, about 137 km from Agartala (PTI/File) Agartala: Rescuers shift villagers from the flood-affected Mog Para village, after a heavy downpour in Sabroom, about 137 km from Agartala (PTI/File)

Incessant rain in the past 48 hours has wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast, rendering thousands of people homeless in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, officials said.

In Tripura, continuous rain has triggered flash floods in parts of Unakoti (Kailashahar) South Tripura, Dhalai, North Tripura, Khowai and Gomti district. Over 3,500 families are lodged in 189 relief camps as heavy downpour inundated their houses, according to the report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who took stock of the situation in the state, requested the assistance of the Indian Army for rescue operations. Apprising Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Deb requested the Union government to increase the number of NDRF personnel in Tripura. The Centre has assured the state of complete assistance and has informed Army Chief Bipin Rawat to take necessary steps. The state government has also announced Rs five lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Unakoti: A villager rows his makeshift boat through the water at a flood-affected village of Unikuti district in Tripura (PTI) Unakoti: A villager rows his makeshift boat through the water at a flood-affected village of Unikuti district in Tripura (PTI)

“We have kept ready a Pawan Hans helicopter and sent a requisition to the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide two more helicopters to rescue marooned people and to provide relief to the affected families if necessary,” an official of the Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre told IANS.

In Assam, as many as 1,48,912 people in 222 villages under eight revenue circles in the districts of Biswanath, Karbi Anglong West and Karbi Anglong East, Golaghat, Karimganj and Hailakandi have been affected because of the downpour, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report issued today.

In Manipur, incessant rain since Monday has overflowed the Imphal and Nambul rivers. Rescue operations in flood-affected areas are underway. The government has set up relief camps at several places. The heavy rainfall also triggered landslides in many parts of hill districts earlier this week. A huge crack developed in the National Highway-37, Imphal-Jiribam road, near Kotlen in Noney district, cutting off the highway completely.

More rain has been forecast by the meteorological (MeT) department over Meghalaya and Assam, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

