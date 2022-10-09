Guwahati: Two-day North Eastern Council plenary session ends

The two-day plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded in Guwahati Sunday.

During the session, Shah held discussions with Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for DoNER BL Verma, Governors, chief ministers, and deputy chief ministers of the north-eastern region, besides key officials from the Union and state governments.

While the Governors put forth suggestions and feedback to bolster the developmental roadmap in the northeast, the chief ministers and deputy CMs spoke on further galvanizing the Centre-state partnership for ensuring greater collective growth and prosperity.

A press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Sunday evening stated that discussions on the second day of the plenary session focused on confirmation of the proceedings, tabling of the Action Taken Report from the 69th Plenary meeting held in January last year, and evaluation of the report on the progress of afforestation in the north-eastern states.

DoNER secretary Lok Ranjan shared deliberations and discussions from the first day of the plenary meeting which included NEC’s vision and strategy for growth in the northeast and presentations on ‘Priorities & Success Stories’ of respective states, among others.

The discussions also focussed on empowering the MSME sector and self-help groups (SHGs) to fulfill the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat and collaboration between NGOs and private stakeholders in the education and healthcare sectors.

Home Minister Shah launched the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) Mobile Application during the session. The NEHHDC would help register artisans and weavers online and collect authentic data through the app. It is expected to provide training through specially designed online courses and help the beneficiaries and redress grievances.

Speaking at the launch event, Shah said the Centre has worked with a focused approach towards ensuring peace and boosting connectivity in the region over the last eight years.

Special measures were being taken to ensure initiatives, schemes, or services from the Centre reach the last citizen in the region, he said.

Talking about the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), the home minister said tourism, agriculture, and connectivity, among others, would get a significant boost because of the initiative.

DoNER minister Reddy said the development of north-east India is pivotal to the development of the country, across different sectoral areas like railways, roadways, waterways, airways, and telecommunications.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the development of northeast India on every front.

Reddy said central ministers are regularly visiting the region to bridge the distance between citizens and governance.

Class XII board toppers from the region were also felicitated with the North Eastern Council Netaji Awards during the session.