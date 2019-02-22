Govt gives Assam Rifles powers to arrest, search without warrant

Amid rising unrest in the Northeast, the Union government has empowered Assam Rifles personnel to arrest anyone and search a place without warrant in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Advertising

According to a Home Ministry notification, “an officer of the rank corresponding to that of the lowest rank of members of the Assam Rifles” has been given these powers under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assam Rifles personnel will exercise these powers and discharge their duties “under sub-section(1) of section 41, sections 47, 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 149, 150, 151 and 152 of the CrPC within the local limits of the area… within the border districts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram”, the notification said.