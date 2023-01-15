‘Gaumutra’ and ‘gantantra’ jibes in war of words between Tripura BJP and Opposition

Against the backdrop of the Congress-CPM alliance talks, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Sunday that the two Opposition parties needed “to rinse their mouths” with cow urine before talking about democracy, and drew reactions such as that those “who regularly drink gaumutra” would naturally be riled by the mention of gantantra (democracy).

Nath was referring to Congress general secretary Dr Ajay Kumar’s recent statement that all anti-BJP parties need to come together to “revive democracy and the Constitution”. The BJP minister also cited names of Congress supporters allegedly killed by CPM-backed goons during Left Front rule.

“What answer will they give to Parimal Sen, Nitai Debnath, Bishu Saha, Sadhan Debnath, Runu Biswas, Parimal Saha, Madhusudhan Saha, Debal Deb, Mantu Das and others… Innumerable, thousands and thousands…,” said Nath, who was a Congress leader for 34 years before joining the saffron party in 2017.

CPM general secretary Jitendra Chaudhary reacted sharply to Nath’s cow urine jibe and said it was natural for those who regularly drink gaumutra to become irritated by the mention of gantantra. “His own home turf has turned into a haven for drugs and a particular plant that is used for intoxication. It is not surprising if these have had effects on his thoughts and body. He also might have drunk gaumutra a little more than usual before making these comments. So we are not surprised,” Chaudhury said.

For its part, the Congress said that rinsing the mouth with gaumutra was BJP workers’ habit. “We wash our mouths with clean water, which is not even available in Tripura,” said party leader Szarita Laitphlang. She also said there was immense resentment against the BJP in the state. “People who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others,” she added.

Amid the Congress’s and the CPM’s claim that people, fed up with the BJP’s “misrule”, are waiting for the elections, the law minister said the voters would give a befitting reply and tell the Opposition parties “what is what”.

In an oblique reference to former chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman, who was a part of a coalition government including the CPM in 1977, Nath said that like the “father”, the “son” had started trying to ally with the Left party.

Tripura is expected to go to the polls in one and a half months. The final electoral rolls were published on January 5 but the poll schedule is yet to be announced.