Four NLFT ultras surrender with arms in Tripura

Four militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the police Friday with arms and ammunition, two weeks after the surrender of three cadres from the militant outfit.

The four have been identified as Doberam Reang (47), Sailendra Reang (22), Subhalal Tripura (22) and Samprai Debbarma. They also surrendered arms including a revolver, a factory-made gun, a Chinese grenade, four bullets, three pieces of NLFT collection receipt and 800 Bangladeshi taka. Doberam and Sailendra are from North Tripura district while Samprai hails from West Tripura and Subhalal from Dhalai. They had joined the NLFT camp in Bangladesh’s Rangamati in 2019.

“…Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of NLFT organisation and continuous pressure/motivation of Tripura Police have made them leave the path of insurgency,” according to a press communique released by the Tripura police.

The NLFT was formed in 1989 with an aim to wage an armed insurgency for a sovereign Tripura. The group was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and then under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) in 1997.