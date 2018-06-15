Army joins flood rescue ops in Manipur, Tripura as situation remains grim

Several units from Assam Rifles and the Army helped in evacuation process in flood-affected areas from Manipur. (ANI) Several units from Assam Rifles and the Army helped in evacuation process in flood-affected areas from Manipur. (ANI)

After the the situation in Manipur worsened due to floods, personnel from Assam Rifles and Indian Army joined the relief and rescue operations Friday. Several units of the Assam Rifles and Army helped evacuate people from flood-affected areas of Manipur.

So far, 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai & Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East & Imphal West districts of Assam, said an ANI report.

People search for their belongings after a boundary wall collapsed during heavy rainfall, at Birubari in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI Photo) People search for their belongings after a boundary wall collapsed during heavy rainfall, at Birubari in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Brahmaputra Board has also taken up major projects in the world’s largest river island Majuli to protect it from flood and erosion, a top official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Three persons have died due to flooding in parts of Tripura. Incessant rains have led to the swelling of the Khowai river, which has rendered thousands homeless and has left roads and crops damaged.

An ANI report said that the Army has rescued over 950 people from Kailashahar, Indiranagar, Fatikroy, Santail, Kumarghat in Tripura. Presently, over 2000 people are in relief camps at Kailashahar.

In Manipur, heavy rains continued to wreak havoc as more than 1.5 lakh people remained marooned in two flood-hit districts of the state. The disaster management department today said the situation in the Imphal Valley has worsened, and the death toll has risen to six.

Mizoram has also been badly hit and at least 1,066 families have been evacuated to safer places so far. State officials today said that heavy rainfall continued to lash the state on Thursday night and Friday morning, which triggered a fresh landslide in Lunglei district which blocked the highway to Aizawl.

-With inputs from Agencies

