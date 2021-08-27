Five killed in suspected militant attack in Assam’s Dima Hasao

Five people were killed in Assam’s Dima Hasao district after militants — allegedly from the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) — attacked their trucks and set them ablaze on Thursday night, authorities said.

“We have recovered five charred bodies — they are mostly truck drivers and handymen. Identification is still going on,” said Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao district, Jayant Singh, adding that as per intelligence inputs, militant outfit DNLA was behind the attack.

Formed in 2019, the DNLA seeks to form a “sovereign and independent nation” of the Dimasa tribe, one of the earliest inhabitants — and rulers — of the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. The Dimasas currently reside in Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar and Nagaon districts in Assam, as well as parts of Nagaland.

Authorities said the suspected militants allegedly stopped the trucks, which were on its way from Umrangso to Lanka, carrying clinker and coal, around 8 pm on Thursday, and fired indiscriminately on them. A few trucks reportedly managed to escape.

The police are now conducting a massive combing operation in the area, said Singh.

The hill district of Dima Hasao, which is run by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, was a hotbed of insurgency in the 1990s and 2000s, even though it has been relatively peaceful in the last decade.

Insurgency took wings in 1991, with the formation of the Dimasa National Security Force in 1991, which aimed at a creation of a separate state called ‘Dimaraji’. Later, in the 2000s, the Dimasa National Security Force, and its armed wing, the Black Widow, were active in the region.

While these groups signed a ceasefire with the government, the DNLA announced its formation on April 15, 2019, saying it was “committed to revamp the national struggle and fight for the liberation of a sovereign, Independent Dimasa Nation”. It also stated that its aim was to “develop a sense of brotherhood among the Dimasa and also to rebuild the trust and faith among the Dimasa society for regaining the Dimasa Kingdom”.

Earlier this year, in May, the DNLA received a major blow when six of its top cadres were killed in a counter-insurgency operation by the Assam Police and Assam Rifles.