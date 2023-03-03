Expert panel to submit report on liquor legalisation by March-end: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the Assembly on Friday that an expert committee constituted to look into liquor legalization would submit its report by the end of March.

Singh was responding to queries raised by Opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh on the budget session’s last day. The Congress MLA’s questions also referred to steps taken after the state cabinet decided to partially lift the ban on the sale, consumption and brewing of alcohol.

Manipur officially became a “dry state” when the Liquor Prohibition Act was passed in 1991, with an exemption granted to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities to brew liquor for traditional purposes.

The chief minister said that Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) sold in the canteens of security forces was not meant for civilians. “If any civilians are found purchasing IMFL from the canteen, police will book them and take necessary action,” Singh said, adding in 2021-22, the state collected Rs 15.52 crore in excise tax. No civilian, however, was found purchasing IMFL from the canteen.

The MLA said that police had seized a large amount of liquor before the cabinet decision, after which they had “become silent” and the number of liquor vendors “had increased”. Singh replied that after the cabinet decision, an expert committee had been formed to issue a white paper before seeking public opinion.

As per the cabinet’s 20 September 2022 decision, the sale of liquor will be confined to specific locations including district headquarters, tourists spots, security camps and hotels with at least 20-bed lodging facilities.

The move, however, drew flak, particularly from the Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol. A conglomerate of about 10 organisations that was formed in 2006, CADA threatened to launch agitations stating that the move would benefit only some “allied entrepreneurs” and trigger a major health crisis in the state.

Liquor is classified as a drug in the Manipur State Psychotropic Substance Policy. The prohibition was enforced on April 1, 1991, following a total ban by the outlawed separatist organisation People’s Liberation Army of Manipur.