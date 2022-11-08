ED attaches Rs 3.12 cr assets of Manipur Development Society’s ex-project chief

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 3.12 crore of a former project director of the Manipur Development Society (MDS) in a case linked to the alleged embezzlement of government funds.

“The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.12 crore belonging to former project director Y Ningthem Singh and his associates in connection with an investigation into a money-laundering case involving the Manipur Development Society’s massive fund embezzlement,” the ED said in a statement on Tuesday.

The attached properties include immovable properties worth Rs 3.04 crore and Rs 8,20,000 in bank accounts, it said.

The ED initiated an investigation on September 9, 2017 on the basis of an first information report lodged by the Imphal West police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 against MDS officials and other individuals for allegedly misappropriating more than Rs 169 crore.

It said the investigation revealed that Singh and his associates had diverted a huge amount from the MDS’s bank account to the accounts of shell companies and individuals. Singh and his accomplices also allegedly acquired several properties at different locations.

Earlier, on November 25, 2021, the ED froze 11 bank accounts with a balance of around Rs 42 lakh in the case.

The MDS is an agency set up in 1982 under the Planning Commission of India.