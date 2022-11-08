scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

ED attaches Rs 3.12 cr assets of Manipur Development Society’s ex-project chief

Y Ningthem Singh and his associates had allegedly diverted a huge amount from the MDS’s bank account to the accounts of shell companies and individuals.

Earlier, on November 25, 2021, the ED froze 11 bank accounts with a balance of around Rs 42 lakh in the case. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 3.12 crore of a former project director of the Manipur Development Society (MDS) in a case linked to the alleged embezzlement of government funds.

“The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.12 crore belonging to former project director Y Ningthem Singh and his associates in connection with an investigation into a money-laundering case involving the Manipur Development Society’s massive fund embezzlement,” the ED said in a statement on Tuesday.

The attached properties include immovable properties worth Rs 3.04 crore and Rs 8,20,000 in bank accounts, it said.

The ED initiated an investigation on September 9, 2017 on the basis of an first information report lodged by the Imphal West police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 against MDS officials and other individuals for allegedly misappropriating more than Rs 169 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

It said the investigation revealed that Singh and his associates had diverted a huge amount from the MDS’s bank account to the accounts of shell companies and individuals. Singh and his accomplices also allegedly acquired several properties at different locations.

Earlier, on November 25, 2021, the ED froze 11 bank accounts with a balance of around Rs 42 lakh in the case.

The MDS is an agency set up in 1982 under the Planning Commission of India.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 10:24:38 pm
Next Story

HC allows police to proceed with probe in ‘TRS MLAs poaching case’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement